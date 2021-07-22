Suzanne Somers on marrying Alan Hamel, entertaining our troops: 'One of the most fulfilling things in life'

For Suzanne Somers, lighting the spark in her marriage is surprisingly simple.

The actress said "I do" to producer Alan Hamel in 1977. And she insisted that the secret behind their lasting union in Hollywood is carving out quality time for each other every day.

"We date a lot, starting at 5 p.m. every day at big Al’s bar where we have tequila, talk about our day, dance and laugh a lot," the 74-year-old told Fox News. "Also we have not spent one night apart in over 40 years and since we are business partners, we are also together 24/7 as well."

And for the former "Three’s Company" star, she always knew Hamel, 85, was "The One."

"The day we met in a TV studio, I called my mother and told her, ‘I have met the man I’m going to marry,’" she gushed.

Somers famously starred in the hit ‘70s sitcom starring John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt from 1977 until 1981. The role of Chrissy Snow made Somers a sex symbol and she went on to appear in Playboy twice: in 1980 and 1984.

"The [title of sex symbol] always amused me because, from my perspective, I’m a mom, a wife, an actress, a writer and homebody," she said. "I’m only a sex symbol with Alan."

Still, she’s determined to use her title for good. Somers said one of her proudest accomplishments in her decades-long career has been entertaining American troops during the ‘70s and ‘80s.

"I come from cops, firemen and wardens," she explained. "Growing up, I realized that serving your country is one of the most fulfilling things in life and I did it by doing TV specials on the USS Ranger Aircraft Carrier and another in Germany at Ramstein Air Force Base. I also took our sexy tap dancers to military bases in Germany and in Korea… Facing armed North Korean guards was unsettling, but I felt safe surrounded by our brave military."

Today, Somers is grateful for the success she’s achieved over the years – and is thankful to have a supportive, loving partner by her side along the way.

"I am very fortunate to have a business I love," she said.

Back in October, the "Three’s Company" star told Fox News she and longtime love Hamel had no trouble keeping the romantic spark alive.



"We are deeply in love with each other and are constantly kissing and laughing, telling each other how much we love each other," Somers revealed. "Alan is very tender with me and our Facebook Live shows we do three times a week are real between us. [I have] no idea what we are going to do each time other than drink tequila and cook."



But married life hasn’t always been bliss for the pair. Somers admitted that early on there was trouble in paradise. Today, the actress is willing to share her advice for those facing obstacles in their relationships.

"Alan and I did all of our fighting in the first 10 years when we broke up on a regular basis and then an hour later worked it out," she explained. "My advice, and I’m not sure what it’s worth, is to remember the early days of the relationship when everything was love and respect, sexy and very hopeful."



"We have a strange relationship," Somers continued. "We absolutely love being together. The pandemic hasn’t affected us. We’ve spent every minute and not one night apart in 40 years. I know it’s unusual, but it sure works for us. We are one."