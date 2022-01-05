Susan Lucci, 75, soaks up the sun in her favorite strapless white swimsuit: ‘Mm-mmm ocean view’

Susan Lucci is making a splash for her big 7-5.

Two weeks after celebrating her birthday on Dec. 23, the "All My Children" star packed her favorite strapless white swimsuit and headed to the beach to soak up the sun.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video of herself smiling as she enjoyed the cool ocean breeze from nearby. Lucci completed her look with a patterned sarong that highlighted her fit physique.

"Mm-mmm ocean view/sea breezes," she captioned the post.

Lucci is known for rocking her favorite one-piece for her getaways. Eagle-eyed fans have previously spotted the soap star modeling the swimsuit in March 2021 while she was relaxing with a book and during a trip to St. Barts in Feb. 2020.

It was in 2018 when Lucci stripped down to a plunging black one-piece, along with a more risqué matching cut-out bathing suit for an editorial spread featured in Harper’s BAZAAR. The photos earned praise for being completely unretouched.

"I feel as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically," she told the outlet at the time.

Lucci credited Pilates, which she has been practicing for more than two decades, for keeping her in camera-ready shape all year long. Lucci also noted that it has completely revamped her eating habits.

"Once I started doing Pilates, I lost my taste for things like cheeseburgers and French fries," she explained. "I rarely eat dessert, never snack, and I don’t eat a lot of bread and pasta. I’ll have one glass of champagne when we go out to dinner, but I don’t drink at home."

When Lucci travels to Europe she does indulge by eating "more carbs in three weeks than I normally do in six months." As for sweets, "if I really want something, I’ll just have one or two bites."

Back in 2020, Lucci told Fox News she does Pilates six days a week.

The actress famously won her first Emmy in 1999 after 19 nominations in the best actress category for her portrayal of Erica Kane. Lucci starred in "All My Children" from 1970 until its end in 2011.

While life these days has been sweet for Lucci, she does miss playing her iconic character.

"Erica was so much fun to play," she said. "I used to say to [creator] Agnes [Nixon], ‘Don’t you think Erica needs to lie down sometimes? Don’t you think she’s exhausted a little bit?’ Because she was very active. She had a lot of husbands and a lot of shenanigans going on, but such a wonderful part."

"I miss the people," Lucci continued. "… I would watch the crew do this quiet, subtle ballet while we were doing our scenes. They’re moving quietly and they couldn’t make a sound, but they’re really allowing us to communicate. … And that was as beautiful as anything else. And the fact that they would be there for rehearsals — if they laughed at the jokes, you knew you were onto something. If they cried at the dramatic scenes, [it’s] because that’s when they could during rehearsal. Otherwise, they weren’t allowed to make a peep. It was really a great time."