Family members of Aurora shooting victims urge ‘Joker’ studio to support gun control causes

Family members of victims of the 2012 mass shooting at a Colorado movie theater, alarmed by the violence depicted in trailers for the upcoming film “Joker,” have signed an open letter to Warner Bros. asking the studio to donate to gun control causes.

Sandy Phillips' daughter, Jessica Ghawi, was one of 12 people killed when James Holmes, clad in body armor and armed with multiple guns, walked into a midnight showing of the Batman film, "The Dark Knight Rises," and opened fire.

Phillips and four other shooting survivors sent a letter to Warner on Tuesday asking the studio to lobby for gun control.

“We are calling on you to be a part of the growing chorus of corporate leaders who understand that they have a social responsibility to keep us all safe,” reads a copy of the letter, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Phillips says she was compelled to act after seeing a trailer for "Joker," a film about the origin of the Batman villain, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix.

The film has been beset by controversy ahead of its Oct. 4 release. Directed by Todd Phillips – no relation to Sandy – the film has received criticism for its violence and the sympathy shown to its main character.

Phoenix abruptly walked out of an interview with British newspaper The Daily Telegraph this week when asked about the potential for the film to inspire violence.

The Aurora, Colo. movie theater where the shooting took place also announced Tuesday that it would not be screening “Joker.”

A Warner Bros. representative didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.