‘Succession’ star Nicholas Braun releases coronavirus parody song ‘Antibodies’

“Succession” star Nicholas Braun released a parody song “Antibodies” related to the coronavirus pandemic for a good cause.

The pop-punk single premiered on Wednesday along with a dramatic music video.

Braun sings, “Do you have the antibodies?” in the chorus.

Other lyrics include: “I want a girl whose blood’s got the stuff. I want a girl who’s safe. I want to hold you in my arms and not be afraid to breathe. I’ve been waiting patiently. I obeyed the rules.”

“If you come within six feet, it’s mask on, mask on, mask on, mask on. But if you got antibodies, it’s pants off, pants off, pants off, pants off,” Braun continued.

In May, Braun asked fans to submit their own version of the song.

He used some clips from fans and stitched them into the music video.

“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan Shipka made a brief cameo in Braun’s music video because she participated in his request from fans to cover the song.

“Thanks to everyone who sent me their videos these last couple months. YOU inspired this awesome, creative project. I got to connect with so many talented singers, producers, guitarists, pianists, and artists of all sorts – just making stuff in their bedrooms and basements. I hope this track and this video brings you as much joy as it did for me to make it,” Braun wrote in the music video description.

Braun's video also features him outside in a mask, at a doctor's office getting blood drawn for COVID-19 antibodies, a lot of hand sanitizer, and clips of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom at coronavirus press conferences.

At the end, the “Sky High” alum revealed he is giving proceeds from the song to Partners in Health and Community Outreach & Patient Empowerment (COPE).

“This partnership with Plus1 will empower Partners In Health to control the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the most vulnerable people around the world receive access to dignified health care,” Braun explained in the music video description.

He added: “The COPE Program will work to bring equity of care and essential supplies and goods to the people of the Navajo Nation, the area that currently has the highest death rate from COVID-19 in the U.S.”