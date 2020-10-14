Stevie Nicks joins TikTok, posts her own recreation of viral skateboarder

Stevie Nicks joined TikTok on Tuesday and did her own special recreation of a viral skateboarder.

Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca gained fame after he posted a video of himself listening to the 1977 Fleetwood Mac hit “Dreams” while he skateboards and drinks cranberry juice at the same time.

Nicks, 72, put a unique twist on the viral moment when she made her TikTok debut.

The Fleetwood Mac singer was seen lacing up a pair of roller skates while “Dreams” played in the background and a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice was on the floor.

A camera then panned up to show Nicks’ face and she began to sing along to her hit.

"Afternoon vibe. Lace 'em up!" the singer captioned the video along with the hashtags “Dreams,” “FleetwoodMac” and “CranberryDreams.”

Nicks also tagged the viral skateboarder.

The “Landslide” singer isn’t the only Fleetwood Mac star to recreate Nathan’s video.

Mick Fleetwood posted his own video last Sunday.

"Dreams and Cranberry just hits different," Fleetwood, 73, captioned the post. He also tagged the viral skateboarder.

The band’s official Twitter account reposted the viral video last month and wrote, “We love this!”