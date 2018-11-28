Stephen Colbert says he’d put on MAGA hat if Trump had ‘sensible fix’ to Obamacare

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert revealed what it would take for him to put on a Make America Great Again hat.

The tables were turned on Colbert during Tuesday night's pre-taped special of his show where various “Late Show” guests including former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, actress Kerry Washington and CNN anchor Jake Tapper interviewed the host on his own show.

Colbert was asked by Charlamagne Tha God Colbert about Kanye West’s vocal support for President Donald Trump and "what would you wear the MAGA hat for?”

The question sent the CBS late-night star into deep thought as he squeezed a stress ball Charlamagne Tha God found in the drawer of Colbert’s desk.

“A sensible fix to Obamacare,” Colbert eventually responded. “If he would support a sensible fix to Obamacare, because I think that’s the way that you could most improve the lives of the most Americans, is to give them Medicare for All. Medicare for All.”

Although Colbert is known for his animus towards this president, this isn’t the first time the liberal star was willing to offer an olive branch of sorts to Trump. He has repeatedly dismissed calls for Trump’s impeachment, saying that it wouldn’t be a “great idea” for Democrats to support despite his constant jokes about his impeachment during his opening monologues.

Earlier in the special episode, Colbert shared his experience meeting with Trump backstage on a late night show years ago, saying he was just “a guy” who didn’t bluster, something that took Jon Stewart by surprise during their interview.