'Star Wars' cast celebrates May 4 with fans by sharing messages of hope

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The cast of the “Star Wars” movies took to social media on Monday, May 4 to celebrate Star Wars Day with their fans remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year, fans seize the opportunity to say “May the fourth be with you,” effectively turning the calendar date into an annual celebration of the beloved franchise. While everyone is forced to sit at home and self-isolate to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus, many utilized social media to share their celebration with followers or simply announce that they’re binge-watching the movies.

Disney and Lucasfilm even released a brief video in which the characters from the franchise's movies, TV shows and video games call for unity and advocate fighting together, seemingly hinting at the unprecedented time the world is facing.

WORKING FROM HOME DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK? TIPS ON HOW TO STAY PRODUCTIVE

Fortunately for fans that needed a pick-me-up this Star Wars Day, many of the franchise’s cast members didn’t disappoint. Whether they had a major role in the films or a smaller one, celebrities far and wide took to social media to celebrate May 4 alongside fans.

"May the Fourth and the Force defeat our invisible enemy and bring healing, health, safety and love to all Smiling face with sunglasses #lando #MayTheFourthBeWithYou," wrote Lando Calrissian actor Billy Dee Williams.

C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels celebrated Star Wars Day by reading excerpts from his book in which he discusses taking on the role of the iconic android on Instagram.

In addition to sharing a slew of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the making of the latest trilogy on Instagram, John Boyega asked fans to share how they're celebrating.

Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, shared a video in which cute animated versions of classic "Star Wars" characters appear on screen.

"May The Fourth Bewitch You," he wrote.

Daisy Ridley made a brief video of herself wishing fans a happy Star Wars Day and pretending to use her Force powers to zip a toy lightsaber to her hand.

Billie Lourd, who had a small role in the movies and whose late mother, Carrie Fisher, played the iconic Princess-turned-General Leia, shared a message of hope alongside her mom's picture on Instagram.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER YOU GET OVER THE CORONAVIRUS?

"My heart goes out to everyone who has lost someone they loved during this beyond surreal time," she captioned the post.

"May the 4th be with You. Now more than ever," wrote Andy Serkis.

"The Mandalorian" actress Gina Carano celebrated by sharing a piece of fan art of her character.

Giancarlo Esposito shared an image of himself gleefully opening a toy figure of his character from "The Mandalorian."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Look what I just received in the mail!!!! I think that’s me?!!!! And I keep hearing something is special about this date… ? #MayThe4th I think? 🤔😉 Happy #StarWars Day! #MayThe4thBeWithYou as you celebrate by watching Disney Gallery’s @themandalorian on @DisneyPlus," he captioned the image.

Pedro Pascal shared on Twitter: "Travel wherever you want to in your dreams #MayThe4thBeWithYou."