'Star Trek' actor William Shatner files for divorce from wife of 18 years: report

William Shatner has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth.

According to TMZ, the “Star Trek” actor, 88, filed paperwork against his wife, 61, calling for an end to their marriage. The outlet said that a separation will likely be a pretty easy process for them, as they entered into their marriage in 2001 with a prenup.

Representatives for Shatner did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The gossip site reported that the duo is still negotiating financial terms, but that spousal support won’t be an issue given the prenup, and child support won’t be an issue given their lack of children.

As a result, it seems that the couple’s marriage could be over officially in a relatively short amount of time. This will mark the end of the “T.J. Hooker” actor’s fourth marriage. He was previously hitched to Nerine Kidd, Marcy Lafferty and Gloria Rand. He shares two daughters, Lisabeth Shatner, 58, and Leslie Carol, 61, with Rand.

The actor shot to fame in the 1960s for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the original series run of "Star Trek" and went on to have a lucrative film and TV career thereafter.

Shatner's third marriage, to Kidd, ended in tragedy in 1999 when she died of accidental drowning in their swimming pool. Although the actor had filed for divorce after two years of marriage shortly before the incident, he explained in his 2018 book "Live Long and…What I Learned Along the Way" that he was nonetheless grief-stricken by the loss.

"After my third wife, Nerine, drowned in our swimming pool, I was twisted in grief. I was completely lost. Nerine was an alcoholic and I had failed to save her," Shatner wrote in the book.

"My grief was overwhelming. This was the type of pain that makes you think either I’m simply going to die or I’m going to kill myself," he added elsewhere in the book.

Shatner went on to marry Elizabeth, whose maiden name is Martin, two years later, when he was 69 and she was 42. They tied the knot in February 2001 in Indiana with a low-key courthouse ceremony.