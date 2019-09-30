Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Stacey Dash arrested for domestic battery in Florida

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic battery on Sunday following a fight with her new husband, Jeffrey Marty.

TMZ reports that Dash, 52, was booked after Pasco County Sheriff's Department officers responded to a call to her home in New Port Richey, Fla., at 7:45 p.m.

A police report obtained by the site indicates that Dash allegedly pushed, slapped and scratched Marty during an argument.

Stacey Dash was arrested for alleged domestic battery. She is accused of slapping, pushing and scratching her fourth husband, Jeffrey Marty.

Stacey Dash was arrested for alleged domestic battery. She is accused of slapping, pushing and scratching her fourth husband, Jeffrey Marty. (Pasco County Sheriff's Dept.)

Dash was taken into custody and held on $500 bail.

Dash and Martey, a lawyer, reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony last spring. He is the "Clueless" star's fourth husband.

A rep and an attorney for Dash did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Marty did not respond to a request for comment, either.