'Squid Game' star Oh Yeong-su indicted on sexual misconduct charges in South Korea: report

Oh Yeong-su, star of Netflix's "Squid Game," has been indicted on sexual misconduct charges in South Korea, according to reports.

The 78-year-old actor, who won a Golden Globe Award last February for his performance in the mega-hit Netflix series, was charged and released without detention in Suwon on Thursday, according to Variety.

Per the Yonghap News Agency, the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office indicted Oh for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately in mid-2017.

According to a report by the South Korean outlet, the accuser initially filed the complaint in December 2021, but authorities closed the case without charging Oh in April.

The case was later reopened at the request of the alleged victim, per the outlet. Oh has denied the allegations.

"I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake," Oh said in a statement he shared with the South Korean television network, JTBC.

He continued, "I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it, but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges."

Prosecutors first revealed they had charged the actor on Friday. An official from the Suwon District Prosecutor's Office told the AFP news agency that everything that local media reported about the case "is not factually incorrect."

The official did not provide further details.

Per AFP, local outlets reported that Seoul's culture ministry stopped airing a commercial about its regulatory innovations that featured Oh after the news broke.

Oh played Oh Il-nam/Player 001, the oldest participant in the survival drama's titular deadly competition.

He became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe Award after taking home the trophy for best supporting actor in a television series, series, miniseries or television film.

Oh was also nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, losing to "Succession" star, Matthew MacFadyen.