'Spencer' trailer sees Princess Diana contemplate divorce from Prince Charles

The first full trailer for "Spencer" has arrived.

In the weeks following the film's debut on the festival circuit, film studio Neon dropped a full trailer for the flick, which will follow the late Princess Diana during a holiday visit with the royal family that sees her marriage ultimately fall apart.

The clip opens with cars pulling up to Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham Estate in England while two individuals discuss whether "she" has arrived yet. Cut to Kristen Stewart's Diana driving a convertible car.

"Your Royal Highness, family are all gathered in the drawing room," says a man greeting the princess as she says hello to her sons upon arriving at the estate. "They are waiting."

An emotional Diana can then be seen washing her hands in the bathroom.

"Three days," she whispers to herself. "That's it."

"They're getting very serious about you," a woman warns Diana, whose tension with her fellow royals is at an all-time high during this period of her life. "So stand still and smile a lot."

"Mommy, what's happened to make you so sad?" one of her young sons asks.

She responds: "Here, in this house, there is no future. The past and the present are the same thing."

Throughout the trailer, Diana can be seen spending time with the family in various settings, such as at a lavish dinner table or posing for a family portrait.

She also has a conversation with her husband Prince Charles, played by Jack Farthing, about putting on a bold face for the public.

"Diana, for the good of the country," he pleads.

"For the country?" she shoots back before later admitting that "there's no hope" for her when it comes to the royals.

As also recently showcased in "The Crown," it seems that Diana will do a fair bit of dancing during her stay at Sandringham, and she'll also don expensive and famous gowns and outfits seen by the public.

"Will they kill me, do you think?" she asks someone, likely referring to her decision to divorce Charles, a choice that she's said to have made during the holiday visit.

"Spencer," due to hit theaters on Nov. 15, earned rave reviews when it hit the Venice, Toronto and Telluride film festivals this summer. Stewart, 31, has also received a fair amount of awards buzz for her performance and is expected to be nominated for an Oscar.