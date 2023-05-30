'Sound of Music' actress' close bond with Julie Andrews, 'Little House on the Prairie' star hospital bound
Get the latest Hollywood headlines from the Fox News Entertainment newsletter
Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
SOUND OF FRIENDSHIP - ‘The Sound of Music’ actress Kym Karath recalls close bond with Julie Andrews, why she ‘fled’ Hollywood. Continue reading here…
BUG BITES - 'Little House on the Prairie' star Melissa Gilbert spends night in ER after nasty bug bite. Continue reading here…
‘TREMENDOUS DISAPPOINTMENT’ - Celine Dion cancels all tour dates amid health battle with incurable neurological disorder. Continue reading here…
TOSSED OUT - 'Romeo and Juliet' nude scene not considered child pornography, judge rules. Continue reading here…
‘IF YOU REST, YOU’LL RUST' - Denise Austin, 66, says she’s been doing 30-minute workouts for 40 years. Continue reading here…
HOW RUDE - John Stamos admits he was 'angry' when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen didn't return for ‘Fuller House.’ Continue reading here…
SHOOTING HER SHOT - SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper on meeting NFL star Jared Goff on dating app: ‘I sent the first message.’ Continue reading here…
‘ONLY GETTING A PART OF THE STORY’ - Princess Diana's bodyguard on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car chase. Continue reading here…
READY FOR IT? - Paul Rudd and Aaron Rodgers go viral at Taylor Swift concert, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes rekindle romance. Continue reading here…
‘IT WASN’T SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN' - ‘Batman’ star Burt Ward recalls losing his pal Adam West suddenly to leukemia. Continue reading here…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA