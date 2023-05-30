Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

'Sound of Music' actress' close bond with Julie Andrews, 'Little House on the Prairie' star hospital bound

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Kym Karath in a black dress smiles on the red carpet split Melissa Gilbert in a white top with flowers embroidered smiles

"The Sound of Music" actress Kym Karath opened up about her relationship with star Julie Andrews, while "Little House on the Prairie" actress Melissa Gilbert detailed how she ended up in the hospital. (VALERIE MACON/Theo Wargo)

SOUND OF FRIENDSHIP - ‘The Sound of Music’ actress Kym Karath recalls close bond with Julie Andrews, why she ‘fled’ Hollywood. Continue reading here…

BUG BITES - 'Little House on the Prairie' star Melissa Gilbert spends night in ER after nasty bug bite. Continue reading here…

Celine Dion smiles on the red carpet in a hot pink strapless gown with a flower on one side in Paris

Celine Dion announced that her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis has led to her cancel all of her shows. (Pascal Le Segretain)

‘TREMENDOUS DISAPPOINTMENT’ - Celine Dion cancels all tour dates amid health battle with incurable neurological disorder. Continue reading here…

TOSSED OUT - 'Romeo and Juliet' nude scene not considered child pornography, judge rules. Continue reading here…

‘IF YOU REST, YOU’LL RUST' - Denise Austin, 66, says she’s been doing 30-minute workouts for 40 years. Continue reading here…

HOW RUDE - John Stamos admits he was 'angry' when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen didn't return for ‘Fuller House.’ Continue reading here…

Christen Harper in a white cut-out dress with Jared Goff in a blue blazer and white shirt smiling at the NFL Honors

Christen Harper revealed how she and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff got together. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

SHOOTING HER SHOT - SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper on meeting NFL star Jared Goff on dating app: ‘I sent the first message.’ Continue reading here…

‘ONLY GETTING A PART OF THE STORY’ -  Princess Diana's bodyguard on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car chase. Continue reading here…

READY FOR IT? - Paul Rudd and Aaron Rodgers go viral at Taylor Swift concert, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes rekindle romance. Continue reading here…

‘IT WASN’T SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN' - ‘Batman’ star Burt Ward recalls losing his pal Adam West suddenly to leukemia. Continue reading here…

