Sophie Turner says she'd be 'SO down' to play Boy George in upcoming biopic

With “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” behind her, Sophie Turner is hoping to star in a biopic about musician Boy George.

The star took to social media to inform the public that she’s on board for the 58-year-old’s proposal for her to play him in an upcoming biopic expected to be in line with “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Rocketman.”

He first brought her name up on the Australian radio show “Fitzy and Wippa” where he not only suggested her for the role but preemptively shut down those that would criticize the casting over her gender.

“There’s been some really interesting suggestions,” said the Culture Club frontman when asked who could play him (via British Vogue). “One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner. [People will say] ‘she can’t play you she’s a woman,’ you know. But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her.”

Upon hearing the news, Turner tweeted that she would be “SO down” to play Boy George in the film. Unfortunately, no casting is yet set in stone.

All that’s known about the movie thus far is that “My Dinner with Herve” director Sacha Gervasi will write and direct the film. Boy George, whose real name is George O’Dowd, shot to fame with Culture Club thanks to their hit “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?” which climbed the British and American charts at the time.

While People reports that the singer has been sober for 10 years, he suffered from a highly-publicized battle with drug addiction. All of this will likely be fodder for the upcoming biopic.

