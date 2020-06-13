Sir Tom Jones says he has no plans to retire after turning 80

Sir Tom Jones doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

The Welsh hitmaker, whose real name is Sir Thomas John Woodward, turned 80 earlier this week and revealed that his decades-long career will continue as long as he's still breathing.

"I like birthdays. People say, 'What is it like growing old?' but I say, 'What is the alternative?'" the musician said in an interview with the U.K.'s Mirror.

SIR TOM JONES POSTPONES US TOUR DUE TO HEALTH ISSUES

He acknowledged that getting older is a fact of life and that it's something he doesn't mind "as the memories are tremendous."

While some wouldn't blame the artist for stepping away from touring at age 80, Jones revealed he doesn't plan on ever retiring.

"I don't want to stop as God has been good to me and my voice is still there," he said of performing worldwide hits. "I want to do it as long as there is a breath in my body."

BLUES SINGER LADY A SPEAKS OUT AFTER COUNTRY BAND LADY ANTEBELLUM CHANGES ITS NAME: ‘THIS IS MY LIFE’

The baritone vocalist revealed in May that his 2020 tour had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He called it "one of the shames" of lockdown when speaking with BBC Radio 2 in a separate interview.

He also called performing live his "lifeblood" and now finds himself singing "around the house" in quarantine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "She's a Lady" singer was also forced to postpone his tour back in 2017. He took to Twitter to apologize to fans for the delay but said it was based on "medical advice" he received from his doctor.