Companies offering parents free kids' content to help relieve stress at home

The work-from-home lifestyle that parents are currently facing doesn't come without its own set of stresses — one being how to entertain kids while still getting work accomplished.

To help out struggling families amid the coronavirus outbreak, some media companies are offering free content for kids featuring entertainment and educational material.

Check out the options below:

Amazon Prime Video is offering free family shows from its library. Plus, access to certain PBS shows and over 80 family-friendly movies that are available watch free (but with ads) from IMDb TV.

Audible is offering free audiobooks for kids. The company's pledge is "kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids."

Nickelodeon has launched a new website featuring free content and educational material.

Noggin is a streaming service for preschool-aged kids that is now offering a three-month free subscription.

TIME for Kids is allowing its digital library to be accessed for free.

Another solution that's making the rounds in Hollywood is releasing the movies early on home entertainment — meaning they'll be available sooner rather than later for either rental or purchase on services such as iTunes and Amazon. Most rentals and purchases are expected to run around $20.

Some kid-friendly movies include "Frozen II," which is currently out; "Trolls World Tour," to become available on April 10; "Onward" already available; and "Sonic the Hedgehog," which will be available early for digital release on March 31.

