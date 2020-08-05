Singer Kelis pregnant with third child: ‘Table for 5 please’

Kelis is expecting her third child.

The 40-year-old “Milkshake” singer made the exciting announcement Wednesday in an Instagram post in which she’s holding up a positive pregnancy test.

“Chef Kelis – table for 5 please,” she captioned the photo. “We’re adding one more!"

Kelis’ pregnancy marks her second child with husband Mike Mora, 41, whom she’s been married to since 2014. They already share a 4-year-old son, Shepard.

The two-time Grammy nominee also has an 11-year-old, Knight, from her first marriage to rap icon Nas.

In her announcement, Kelis issued a message to Black mothers who are also enduring pregnancies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love," wrote the "My Life on a Plate" author. “This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates.”

She added, “Black mamas have the rights, respect, resources to thrive before, during, and after pregnancy. Together we can change these statistics, one woman at a time.”

The mother, chef and entrepreneur recently announced 20 newly rescheduled European dates for her “Kaleidoscope” anniversary tour which was canceled due to the pandemic.

“UK! I'm coming back. We can finally announce the rescheduled Kaleidoscope 20 UK dates that were postponed due to COVID,” she wrote to her fans on Tuesday. “I will see you on June 28, 2021, in Manchester & June 29 in London. Original tickets are still valid. Please visit my website for more details. I can't wait to see you!”