Sinead O'Connor's son dead at 17 after going missing in Ireland

Sinead O'Connor is mourning the death of her teenage son.

Shane O'Connor died at the age of 17 on Friday, reps for the Irish singer-songwriter confirmed to Fox News Digital on Saturday.

"Regrettably, we can confirm the passing of Shane O'Connor. We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead and Shane's family at this most difficult time," the statement reads.

Police in Ireland released a statement on Friday confirming that the teen was missing and was last seen in Tallaght, South Dublin on Jan. 6.

"Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage boy. Shane O'Connor, 17, is missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare since Thursday morning, January 6. He is described as being 5'6" with short brown hair and blue eyes. Shane was last seen yesterday in the Tallaght, Dublin 24 area. When last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie with a large print design in the centre, dark tracksuit pants, a wine coloured t-shirt and white runners," the police said.

Shane is the son of Sinead and Donal Lunny, a popular Irish folk musician.

Sinead, 55, released a memoir titled "Rememberings," last June which discussed her career in music and her life's hardships.

"This is my story, as I remember it. I had great fun writing it over the past few years," O’Connor said in a statement.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter previously announced she had plans to retire but then retracted her statement.

"Good news. F--k retiring. I retract. Am not retiring," O'Connor tweeted last summer. "I was temporarily allowing pigs in lipstick to f--k my head up... here's my statement..... in the form of these three photos. It's 'colourful' but that's me :)."

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer then shared a lengthy "explanation" about her initial retirement statement on social media, explaining that she was triggered by recent interviews in the United Kingdom while promoting her new book.

She concluded that her retirement announcement was a "knee jerk" reaction and instead declared that she feels "safe in retracting my expressed wish to retire." The musician also revealed she plans to perform all of the shows that she has lined up for 2022.