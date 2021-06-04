Shirtless Zayn Malik seen outside NYC bar in heated confrontation

It appears Zayn Malik was involved in an altercation that nearly ended in a physical brawl outside a New York City bar on Thursday.

The former One Direction member, 28, standing shirtless and smoking a cigarette, was seemingly videoed by onlookers – in footage obtained by TMZ – engaging in a shouting match with a man who reportedly came out of the Little Sister Lounge located next door.

While it’s unclear why Malik removed his shirt, sources familiar with the situation told TMZ on Friday that the "Pillowtalk" performer was wearing it before he exited the Amsterdam Billiards Club.

A rep for Malik did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

"Zayn is in here a lot and we absolutely love having him. He was here for a few hours playing pool and ping-pong with a bunch of people, and there were no problems," one of the club’s owners told Page Six.

"I heard that the [scuffle] started over the guy wanting a photo, but I’m not sure. It happened outside. We gave him an Amsterdam Billiards T-shirt and are bummed he wasn’t wearing it outside!" the owner added with a laugh.

Sources also relayed to TMZ that the man allegedly tried to entice the boyfriend of supermodel Gigi Hadid, 26, who was not with Malik – and at one point allegedly lunged at Malik before the pair were separated.

Onlookers seemed to instigate the kerfuffle between Malik and the man, both of whom allegedly shouted insults at each other, before apparent members of Malik’s camp got him out of Dodge before the schism turned physical, according to the gossip outlet. Police were reportedly not involved.

Malik and Hadid recently welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Khai – in September and the singer had been laying low in the months since.