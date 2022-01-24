Sharyn Moffett, ‘40s child actress in ‘The Body Snatcher,' dead at 85: report

Sharyn Moffett, the former child actress from Hollywood’s golden era who appeared in 1945’s "The Body Snatcher" and 1948’s "Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House," has died. She was 85.

Moffett passed away on Dec. 23 of natural causes in a hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, her brother Gregory Moffett, a former child actor, told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. The 78-year-old, as well as his wife Sandy Moffett, didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to the outlet, Moffett appeared in 12 features during her career from 1944 to 1951 between the ages of eight and 15. She famously worked alongside horror giants Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi in "The Body Snatcher," as well as Cary Grant and Myrna Loy in "Mr. Blandings Build His Dream House." She was also paired with pooches in 1944’s "My Pal Wolf," 1946’s "A Boy, a Girl and a Dog," and 1948’s "Rusty Leads the Way."

Moffett, a contract player at RKO Radio Pictures, captivated audiences as a child devastated by the breakup of her parents, played by Regis Toomey and Madge Meredith, in 1946’s "Child of Divorce." The outlet noted it was the first feature directed by Richard Fleischer.

The former child star, born Patricia Sharyn Moffett, was born on Sept. 12, 1936, in Alameda, California. Her mother Gladyce Roberts was a dancer in the Dolores del Rio-led musical, 1933’s "Flying Down to Rio." Her father Bob sang in a traveling show fronted by Billie Burke, who played Glinda the Good Witch in 1939’s "The Wizard of Oz."

The outlet shared that as a toddler, Moffett and her family settled in Beverly Hills. After appearing in the 1942 Three Stooges short "Even as IOU," she signed with RKO in 1944.

Some of her other films included 1945’s "The Falcon in San Francisco," 1946’s "The Locket," 1947’s "Banjo," 1948’s "The Judge Steps Out" alongside her brother and 1951’s "Her First Romance." After moving to New York, Moffett made her last onscreen appearance on NBC’s "Fireside Theatre" in 1955.

According to the outlet, she married James Forrest and the couple spent over 50 years as church ministers. She later earned her master’s in church history from the Trinity School for Ministry in Pittsburgh. She also served as a top executive with Big Sisters, a youth mentoring organization. Her husband passed away in 2011.

The outlet noted that Moffett is survived by Gregory, as well as brother Robert and sisters Heidi and Annalisa; children Gillian, Jonathan and Jennifer; grandchildren Kati, Becca, Dan, Melissa, Mike, Joshua, Lydia, Peter, Zach and Jake; and great-grandchildren Bobby, Connor, Anneliese and Nathan.