Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Shania Twain
Published

Shania Twain attributes fit figure to a liquid diet after showing off abs

'Giddy Up!' singer Shania Twain's tour begins on April 28

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Shania Twain talks posing nude and why she's 'aging naturally' Video

Shania Twain talks posing nude and why she's 'aging naturally'

Shania Twain told Fox News Digital about the importance of equal play on country music radio, plus how she handled negative comments after posing nude.

Shania Twain is revealing the secrets to her fit figure.

The 57-year-old country music star adheres to a mainly liquid diet that includes protein shakes filled with greens.

Twain normally sticks to one meal a day and sometimes adds a snack of peanut butter or dark chocolate, according to USA Today.

Shania Twain reveals her diet

Shania Twain revealed how she stays fit in a new interview. (Getty Images)

SHANIA TWAIN TALKS POSING NUDE, EMBRACING HER BODY, AND WHY SHE'S ‘AGING NATURALLY’

Despite her diet, Twain explained she doesn't participate in any specific workouts.

"Before tour rehearsals I was riding horses and now I’m just running around a lot," Twain told the outlet. "If I feel like I’m losing too much weight, I’ll eat some more. But I need to watch it for the wardrobe because (weight) goes on fast, especially now during menopause."

Twain is set to begin her upcoming tour on April 28 in Spokane, Wash. The "Now" tour will conclude in Las Vegas on Aug. 4.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer does stay away from one food when performing.

"Never cheese on a show day because dairy creates phlegm," she said.

Shania Twain wears red wig to match see-through dress.

Shania Twain made a statement wearing a red dress with a thigh-grazing slit to the CMT Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Twain previously explained to Fox News Digital that she is planning on "aging naturally."

"As we get older especially, we do tend to get more shy or more critical of our bodies. Our skin starts sag, it’s just part of growing old," Twain said, adding, "I plan on aging naturally." 

She continued, "… That also means being comfortable in your skin and instead of hiding it, embracing it and enjoying it."

Shania Twain at the CMTs

Shania Twain changed into sparkling purple shorts and a crop top to accept the CMT Equal Play Award. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shania Twain leopard print sheer dress PCAs

Shania Twain turned heads wearing a see-through mesh dress as she waved to her fans from the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards. (Amy Sussman)

The country music star posed nude for her single "Waking Up Dreaming." The new single is on Twain's sixth studio album, "Queen of Me." 

"I do this naked photo shoot, and it changed everything for me," she told "Extra."

"I want to be able to stand but go, ‘Yes, I am a woman that is comfortable in her own skin.' It’s not like I’m trying to show my nakedness to the world, I’m trying to show that confidence in your own nakedness is necessary," Twain added.

The musician revealed that she struggled with her body when she was younger.

"I’ve been very shy about my body from a very young age … to the point where I would not go to the beach in a bathing suit," Twain told the outlet." I would say probably really tortured by it from the age of 10."

Shania Twain with pink hair in a sparkly jumpsuit on stage sings at the People's Choice Awards

Shania Twain has been having fun with her look, even performing with pink hair. (Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending