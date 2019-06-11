Selena Gomez puts on busty display at 'The Dead Don't Die' premiere

Selena Gomez made a splash at the New York premiere for "The Dead Don't Die."

The musician and actress showed off her assets in a low-cut black dress complete with feathered sleeves.

Gomez, 26, kept her makeup simple with a nude lip and a classic smokey-eye look.

Per E!, the actress' dress was a $16,000 Celine mini.

She was joined by co-stars Adam Driver and Chloe Sevigny. While Driver went for a simple, black suit, Sevigny got the feathers memo and definitely made a statement in her white-and-black ensemble.