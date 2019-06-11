Expand / Collapse search
Selena Gomez
Published

Selena Gomez puts on busty display at 'The Dead Don't Die' premiere

Fox News
Hollywood Nation: Selena Gomez joins cast of Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Doctor Doolittle' reboot; FOX orders an animated pilot called 'Lil Kev' which will be based on Kevin Hart's childhood.

Selena Gomez made a splash at the New York premiere for "The Dead Don't Die."

The musician and actress showed off her assets in a low-cut black dress complete with feathered sleeves.

Selena Gomez wears a Celine dress to the premiere of "The Dead Don't Die," at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York.

Selena Gomez wears a Celine dress to the premiere of "The Dead Don't Die," at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Gomez, 26, kept her makeup simple with a nude lip and a classic smokey-eye look.

Per E!, the actress' dress was a $16,000 Celine mini.

She was joined by co-stars Adam Driver and Chloe Sevigny. While Driver went for a simple, black suit, Sevigny got the feathers memo and definitely made a statement in her white-and-black ensemble.

Actress Chloe Sevigny attends the premiere of "The Dead Don't Die," at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actress Chloe Sevigny attends the premiere of "The Dead Don't Die," at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)