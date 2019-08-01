'Seinfeld' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus reacts to Williamson's 'yada, yada, yada'

"Seinfeld" actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus offered her reaction to spiritual guru Marianne Williamson's use of the iconic TV phrase "yada, yada, yada," on Tuesday night's debate, calling it "so bizarre."

Williamson, one of the breakout candidates from the CNN debates, raised eyebrows when she evoked the saying made famous by the NBC sitcom while describing America's perception of the Democratic Party.

A classic episode of “Seinfeld” featured George Costanza’s girlfriend using the term “yada, yada, yada” to gloss over important parts of stories. George quickly took a liking to the maneuver and used it himself to skip over embarrassing details of stories about his parents and former fiancé.

During her Wednesday night appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," host Jimmey Kimmel pointed out to Louis-Dreyfus that Elaine Benes "got a shoutout" from the debate.

"That is so bizzare," Louis-Dreyfus exclaimed after Kimmel played the clip of Williamson. "I guess she's gonna pick me as her running mate? Is that what that means?"

The "Veep" star described the moment as "worlds colliding and then some."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report