'Scarface' turns 40: Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer then and now

"Say hello to my little friend!"

"Scarface" is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The movie revolves around a Cuban immigrant, Tony Montana, portrayed by Al Pacino, arriving in Miami and, through a series of circumstances, becomes a successful drug lord. The film is often referred to as one of the best movies of all time.

Here is where the film's stars are today.

Al Pacino

Al Pacino had already been nominated for five Oscars for "The Godfather," "Serpico," "The Godfather Part II," "Dog Day Afternoon" and "And Justice for All," before playing Tony Montana in "Scarface." Throughout his career, he has received four Golden Globes, two SAG Awards, one BAFTA and one Acadamy Award, as well as many other nominations.

He later starred in "Dick Tracy," "The Godfather Part III," "Glengarry Glen Ross," "Scent of a Woman," "Carlito's Way," "Donnie Brasco," "Angels in America," "The Merchant of Venice," "Ocean's Thirteen" and "You Don't Know Jack." He then starred in "Phil Spector," "The Pirates of Somalia," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "The Irishman," "House of Gucci" and "Hunters."

Pacino has four children but has never been married. He shares Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend, Jan Tarrant, twins Anton and Olivia with his ex Beverly D'Angelo, and Roman with current girlfriend Noor Alfallah. The actor is the oldest dad in Hollywood, welcoming Roman at age 83.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer had her breakthrough starring as Stephanie in "Grease 2" before getting cast as Elvira in "Scarface." Throughout her career, she has received three Academy Awards, two BAFTA awards, eight Golden Globe Awards and two SAG award nominations.

She went on to star in "The Witches of Eastwick," "Married to the Mob," "Tequila Sunrise," "Dangerous Liasons," "The Fabulous Baker Boys," "The Russia House," "Batman Returns," "Love Field" and "The Age of Innocence." Later, she starred in "White Oldeander," "I Am Sam," "Hairspray," "Dark Shadows," "The Wizard of Lies," "Ant-Man and the Wasp," "Avengers: Endgame," "French Exit," "The First Lady" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania."

Pfeiffer was married to Peter Horton from 1981 to 1988. She then married David E. Kelley in 1993. They have two children.

Steven Bauer

Steven Bauer was relatively unknown when he was cast as Manny Ribera in "Scarface," and his work in the film earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Later, he starred in "Running Scared," "Sword of Gideon" and "The Beast of War."

He then starred in "Snapdragon," "Terminal Voyage," "The Blackout," "Naked Lies," "Traffic," "Malevolent," "Hooded Angels" and "The Lost City." Most recently, he appeared in "Ray Donovan," "Better Call Saul," "Nothing Is Impossible" and "On Painted Wings."

Bauer was married to Melanie Griffith from 1981 to 1989, later marrying Ingrid Anderson, from 1989 until 1991. He was then married to Christiana Boney, from 1992 until 2002, and then to Paulette Miltimore, from 2003 until 2012. He has two sons, one with Griffith named Alexander, and one with Anderson, named Dean.

F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham found success as an actor when he played Omar in "Scarface." He went on to win an Academy Award, BAFTA and a Golden Globe for his performance in "Amadeus."

He then starred in "The Name of the Rose," "Beyond the Stars," "Mobsters," "Loaded Weapon 1," "Nostradamus," "Mighty Aphrodite," "Star Trek: Insurrection," "Come le Formiche" and "Isle of Dogs." Later, he starred in "Homeland," "Lady and the Tramp," "Mythic Quest," "The White Lotus" and "Double Soul."

Abraham was married to Kate Hannon for 60 years from 1962 to 2022 until her death. They shared two children, Mick and Jamili Abraham.

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio

The role of Gina Montana in "Scarface" was Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio's breakout role. In 1986, she starred in "The Color of Money," which earned her an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination.

She then starred in "The Abyss," "Class Action," "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," "My Life So Far," "Without a Trace," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and "Hostages." Most recently, she starred in "Amok," "Limitless," "Grimm" and "Blindspot."

Mastrantonio has been married to Pat O'Connor since 1990, and together they have two sons, Declan and Jack.

Miriam Colón

Miriam Colón had a long career in film, television and theater, before taking on the role of Mama Montana in "Scarface." She then starred in "City of Hope," "The House of the Spirits" and "Sabrina."

Later, Colón appeared in "Gloria," "Third Watch," "Goal! The Dream Begins" and its sequels, "Gun Hill Road," and "How to Make it in America." She then appeared in "Foreverland," "Bless Me, Ultima," "The Girl Is in Trouble," "The Southside" and "On Painted Wings."

Colón was married to George Paul Edgar from 1966 until his death in 1976, later marrying Fred Valle in 1987. She passed away in March 2017, at the age of 80, due to complications from a pulmonary infection.

Harris Yulin

Harris Yulin was a successful stage and film actor prior to playing Bernstein in "Scarface." He then appeared in "Good To Go," "Fatal Beauty," "Ghostbusters II" and "There Goes the Neighborhood."

Later, he starred in "Stuart Saves His Family," "The Baby-Sitters Club," "Bean," "The Million Dollar Hotel," "Rush Hour 2," "Training Day" and "24." He then appeared in "The Treatment," "The Place Beyond the Pines," "Veep," "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Ozark," "Divorce" and "I Know This Much Is True."

Yulin was married to Gwen Welles from 1975 until her death in 1993. He then married Kristen Lowman in 2005.

Robert Loggia

Robert Loggia was an acting veteran before playing Frank Lopez in "Scarface." He went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for his work in "Jagged Edge."

Later, he starred in "Prizzi's Honor," "Armed and Dangerous," "Hot Pursuit," "Big," "Opportunity Knocks," "Mancuso, FBI," "Necessary Roughness" and "Queens Supreme." He then appeared in "The Sopranos," "Funny Money," "Sicillian Vampire" and "The Savant."

Loggia was married to Marjorie Sloan from 1954 to 1981, and they had three children. He then married Audrey O'Brien in 1982. They were together until his death in 2015 due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 85.

Paul Shenar

Paul Shenar had appeared in a number of films and TV shows before playing Alejandro Sosa in "Scarface."

He went on to appear in "Dream Lover," "Raw Deal," "The Bedroom Window," "Man on Fire," "Best Seller" and "The Big Blue."

Shenar died at the age of 54 due to complications from AIDS.