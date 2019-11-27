Savannah Guthrie suffers eye injury, temporary vision loss after accident with son's toy train 

Savannah Guthrie is on the road to recovery.

The "Today" anchor revealed on Wednesday that she's been absent from work the past two days following a freak accident involving her 2-year-old son Charley.

"Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,'' Guthrie, 47, explained to her co-anchors during a phone interview.

She continued: “It happened last week, actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later. It turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina would detach. They told me to just take it easy and they’ve been doing a bunch of laser procedures trying to avoid having to do the whole surgery... [The toy train] has a really pointy edge and he threw it right at me.”

The mom of two went on to explain that her vision was very "blurry."

“I really did lose my vision in my right eye,” she said. “... It was so blurry from — not to get too gross — but there was so much blood inside my eye that it completely blocked my vision.”

Guthrie shared that she's been seeing her doctors who are "essentially trying to weld back" the tear in her retina.

“It’s looking more hopeful," she added.

Guthrie is even hoping that she'll still be able to attend the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday.

“I’m actually still hoping I can do the parade tomorrow,” she confessed. “I’m not supposed to like jump up and down or anything because it’s kind of literally hanging by a thread. But I’m very positive because I think it’s going to be okay.”

NBC News' medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar discussed Guthrie's injury further, explaining that if there's no detachment and the blood reabsorbs, Guthrie should regain full vision.

"Right now her vision loss is really apparently just from this vitreous hemorrhage, not hopefully from any detachment ... so hopefully that blood will resorb and she will regain full vision,'' Azar said.

As for how Charley is doing?

“Well he’s 2, so he doesn’t even know what he did,” Guthrie shared. “I wouldn’t want to make him feel bad for it. He hears me talking about it and he has no idea, but I was FaceTiming with my mom to tell her and he came running in and said, ‘I did it!'”

She jokingly added: “He’s a bruiser!”