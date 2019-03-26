Sarah Sanders mocks media's 'Mueller Madness,' slams coverage of Trump-Russia probe

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders shared a mock "March Madness" bracket, created by the New York Post, on social media early Tuesday morning. But instead of tossing up between the Michigan State Spartans and Duke Blue Devils for a spot in the Final Four, Sanders prompted her followers to pick which cable, print, Twitter or TV star suffered the worst case of Trump Derangement Syndrome in a "Mueller Madness" bracket.

The bracket lists a roster full of Trump critics, including Stephen Colbert, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, John Oliver, Joy Behar, CNN’s Don Lemon, Kathy Griffin and Robert De Niro.

GLENN GREENWALD RIPS MSNBC FOR 'SCAM' RUSSIA PROBE COVERAGE, CLAIMS HE WAS BANNED FOR NOT BUYING NARRATIVE

TRUMP DOSSIER, MICHAEL FLYNN TESTIMONY, MICHAEL COHEN IN PRAGUE: STORIES THAT FELL FLAT DURING MUELLER PROBE

“Special counsel Robert Mueller has definitively put to rest the collusion theory of President Trump’s election. That’s not a little embarrassing for the many journalists, talking heads, celebrities and instant experts who spent more than two years furiously speculating,” the Post’s piece read.

“The president’s haters no doubt wish to memory-hole collusion and move on to the next anti-Trump theory.

“But not so fast: We want to laurel the punditry “champion” — the one who peddled the most nonsensical nonsense, the wildest inanities, the weirdest theories and unsubstantiated stories.”

JAMES CLAPPER DEFENDS HIS TRUMP-RUSSIA COMMENTARY ON CNN: ' I'VE TRIED TO BE FACTUAL AND TEMPERATE-MINDED'

The satirical bracket clearly went over well at the White House, as Sanders tweeted a picture of the bracket along with the comment: “Mueller Madness! Which of the angry and hysterical @realDonaldTrump haters got it most embarrassingly wrong? #YouDecide.

“How many times do the Democrats and their liberal media allies have to be proven embarrassingly wrong about @realDonaldTrump before they finally accept he’s been a great President?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many have criticized the media in the wake of Attorney General Anthony Barr released a summary of Mueller's findings, showing there was no evidence Trump or anyone close to him colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.