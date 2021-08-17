Sandra Lee’s fiancé, Ben Youcef, is still married to estranged wife, reportedly fighting for custody of twins

Sandra Lee – the ex-girlfriend of embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo – is engaged to her new beau, actor Ben Youcef, but it might be a second before the two exchange "I Do's" as he is still technically married to his estranged wife.

The former pair is also reportedly engaged in a bitter custody battle.

Youcef married real estate broker, Apryl Stephenson, in 2015. The duo shares 5-year-old twins.

Stephenson, 44, recently told the Daily Mail the pair is still legally married. "We are going through a divorce and I wish Ben and Sandra the best of luck," Stephenson told the outlet, adding, "I have nothing more to say."

Page Six also confirmed that Stephenson is still married to Youcef. The property agent did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Meanwhile, a source with knowledge of the alleged tense dissolution, claimed to Page Six on Tuesday that "Ben is an opportunist" and is likely basking in the overnight fame that comes with being the love interest of Cuomo’s former flame.

"I’m sure he is loving the media attention he is getting," the insider claimed. "He craved this sort of attention for several years and now he has it. Months ago, he told people he is dating a ‘celebrity;’ he was so proud to say it."

Added the source: "Poor Sandra. She’s gone from a sexual predator in Andrew Cuomo to Ben, an opportunist. He has his own agenda."

Youcef, 46, and the 55-year-old Food Network alum were first spotted in Saint Tropez earlier this month. At the same time, her ex-boyfriend, Cuomo, was fielding an onslaught of sexual harassment allegations from multiple women, which prompted his resignation as governor.

In response to the recent reports, Page Six reported on Tuesday that Youcef and Lee, a breast cancer survivor, are taking umbrage with what they deem to be an attack on their loving relationship.

"Sandra would never be with a man who wasn’t completely dedicated to his children and focused on their well-being," the insider said. "Both Sandra and Ben have come from past relationships with narcissists. This is their one shot at happiness together and the jealousy factor from an ex-wife is what’s behind this."

The source further pressed: "Even after their split, Ben looked after Apryl and all the kids."

Youcef, an Algerian actor, was discovered by director Steven Spielberg, who cast him in his 2005 movie "Munich."

Youcef and a rep for Lee did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.