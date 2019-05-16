Samantha Bee trashes Biden's 'electability': 'You can't be president if you plagiarized!'

"Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee took a sledgehammer against former Vice President Joe Biden's candidacy in the 2020 race in an attempt to debunk the notion that he is "electable."

"In a way, it's good that Biden is the frontrunner because it's safer to have him in front of you than behind you," Bee joked in reference to the numerous claims by women that he touched them inappropriately. "C'mon Joe, it's so simple! Just don't touch people in creepy ways!"

Bee then knocked the media for claiming that Biden has the "most important quality," electability, pointing to a recent survey that Democrats preferred to vote for a hypothetical black or female candidate, but noted how female candidates "take the biggest hit" when the question becomes "who can win."

"Somehow, Joe Biden is considered 'Mr. Electable' even though he managed to not get elected the last two times he ran for president," Bee swiped the Democratic frontrunner. "In 2008, he dropped out after failing to get even one percent in the Iowa caucuses and way back in 1987, he was forced to drop out of the race over charges of plagiarism."

"Joe, you can't be president if you plagiarized! The best you can hope for is to be first lady," Bee said while squeezing a jab at first lady Melania Trump, whose speech was accused of having plagiarized a speech from former first lady Michelle Obama.

The TBS star boasted how the prominent female candidates in the 2020 race haven't lost an election while prominent candidates like Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former congressman Beto O'Rourke, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg have all lost at least once. She then slammed Biden for making "excuses" for not going into detail on policy at campaign events versus the detailed policy plans laid out by Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Bee also went after Biden's "likability," citing his contribution to the now-unpopular 1994 crime bill, his support for the Iraq War as well as his recent phone call to Anita Hill regarding his treatment of her during the confirmation of Justice Clarance Thomas, which she felt "deeply unsatisfied."

"'Hey Anita, It's Joe. How've you been for 27 years?'" Bee mocked the former vice president. "Anyway, total coinkidink, I'm running for president in a couple of minutes. Are we cool about that time I threw you to the wolves? Not going to listen to your answer. Catch you on the flip flop!"

"Now, I'm not saying Joe Biden is the worst guy in the world, that title belongs to Mel Gibson," she continued, "but women and people of color make up the loyal Democratic base and they are tired of being told to put their wishes aside so that the party can beg for the votes of aggrieved white dudes who are on the fence about re-electing a racist goon."