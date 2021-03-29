Salma Hayek gives off Farrah Fawcett vibes in stunning makeup-free selfie

Salma Hayek is letting her hair flow.

The "Hitman’s Bodyguard" star, 54, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a makeup-free selfie while channeling her inner Farrah Fawcett. In the snapshot, Hayek is seen taking inspiration from the late actress’ iconic 1970s-style hairdo.

"Channeling a Latina-Arab #farrahfawcett," Hayek captioned a pic of herself as she let her curly dark brownish-red locks do their natural thing.

"This photo blessed my day, a great day for you queen," one follower commented, adding a red heart emoji.

"I strongly believe that you look a million times better with long hair and this color," added another fan of the "Savages" performer, while another fan wrote, "it’s the little curls for me," along with a heart emoji.

In addition to sharing makeup-free pics, Hayek has been sharing glam photos of herself as well as pics of herself rocking swimsuits to Instagram.

Hayek admitted in February that sharing revealing images on social media has been "liberating" for her in a big way.

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that once she reached her goal size, the camera flashes came in abundance.

"I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation. But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again," quipped the "Frida" star.