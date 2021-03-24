Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Salma Hayek reveals she suffered an ankle injury

It is unclear how the 'Bliss' actress sprained her ankle

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Salma Hayek is nursing an ankle injury. 

The "Bliss" actress, 54, revealed she sprained her ankle in a new Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Nothing like reading a book about #fridakahlo when you sprain an ankle," Hayek wrote in the caption.

She added the hashtag "chill." 

The post sees Hayek sprawled out on an outdoor sofa while reading a book about the late famed painter, Frida Kahlo. The actress' sprained ankle is seen propped up on a pillow with an ice pack on top of the injured area.

Salma Hayek suffered a sprained ankle, as seen in her Instagram post on Tuesday.

Salma Hayek suffered a sprained ankle, as seen in her Instagram post on Tuesday. (Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

It is unclear how Hayek suffered the injury.

The picture received an outpour of support and well-wishes from Hayek’s 17.7 million followers — receiving nearly 365,000 likes in the process.

"Don't let your leg hurt, get well soon, you are the best! [heart emoji]," one fan wrote. "Poor doll," wrote another.

"As Frida Kahlo once said "What do I need feet for when I have wings to fly?"" one fan recalled. "just a lil joke, I love u queen, wishing your feet to get better soon [heart emoji] sending love and positive energy."

(P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

On Sunday, the actress posted a solo shot of herself standing on a wooden patio by the sea, which she captioned, "#sundayfunday."

In the serene photo, Hayek is facing the camera in a purple one-piece swimsuit with accented front drawstrings and oversized sunglasses.

Next to Hayek is what appears to be an ocean-facing infinity pool with a barely noticeable wall breaking up the open water.

Hayek’s ankle appeared to be fine in the Sunday post.

Fox News' Cortney Moore contributed to this report

