Salma Hayek reveals she suffered an ankle injury
It is unclear how the 'Bliss' actress sprained her ankle
Salma Hayek is nursing an ankle injury.
The "Bliss" actress, 54, revealed she sprained her ankle in a new Instagram post on Tuesday.
"Nothing like reading a book about #fridakahlo when you sprain an ankle," Hayek wrote in the caption.
She added the hashtag "chill."
The post sees Hayek sprawled out on an outdoor sofa while reading a book about the late famed painter, Frida Kahlo. The actress' sprained ankle is seen propped up on a pillow with an ice pack on top of the injured area.
It is unclear how Hayek suffered the injury.
The picture received an outpour of support and well-wishes from Hayek’s 17.7 million followers — receiving nearly 365,000 likes in the process.
"Don't let your leg hurt, get well soon, you are the best! [heart emoji]," one fan wrote. "Poor doll," wrote another.
"As Frida Kahlo once said "What do I need feet for when I have wings to fly?"" one fan recalled. "just a lil joke, I love u queen, wishing your feet to get better soon [heart emoji] sending love and positive energy."
On Sunday, the actress posted a solo shot of herself standing on a wooden patio by the sea, which she captioned, "#sundayfunday."
In the serene photo, Hayek is facing the camera in a purple one-piece swimsuit with accented front drawstrings and oversized sunglasses.
Next to Hayek is what appears to be an ocean-facing infinity pool with a barely noticeable wall breaking up the open water.
Hayek’s ankle appeared to be fine in the Sunday post.
Fox News' Cortney Moore contributed to this report