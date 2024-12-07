Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan deactivates Instagram, asks for 'respect' amid cheating rumors

Not long after Barry Keoghan deactivated his Instagram account, the "Saltburn" actor rumored to have cheated on girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter took to social media to explain his decision and ask for respect.

"I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to," he wrote on X. "I have to respond now because it’s gettin[g] to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.

"I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine.

"Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for," he continued. "Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also. Knocking on my grannie's door. Sitting outside my baby boy's house intimidating them. That's crossing a line.

"Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy," he concluded. "I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all. Thank u x."

A representative for Keoghan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Thursday, Carpenter surprised fans at the premiere of her Netflix Christmas special as cheating rumors swirled about her relationship with Keoghan.

The "Taste" singer appeared in good spirits while promoting "A Nonsense Christmas" despite chatter online that her relationship with Keoghan ended due to infidelity on the Oscar-nominated actor's part.

Influencer Breckie Hill, who boasts 4.3 million followers on TikTok, fueled the infidelity rumors by reposting a video on the platform.

The video featured a post from gossip account DeuxMoi, which said, "On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was busy getting very cozy at San Vincente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous LA-based influencer (who’s particularly big on TikTok).

"I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his pop star girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in LA after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for both Carpenter and Keoghan for comment.

An insider confirmed the two are taking a break after first sparking romance rumors in December 2023.

"They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break," the source told People magazine.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.