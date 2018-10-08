Ryan Lochte involved in car accident hours after drunken hotel incident, 911 tapes reveal

Ryan Lochte took it upon himself to inform the police that he had just been in a car accident last Thursday night in Florida, according to a 911 call obtained by TMZ.

In the dispatch audio, the Olympic swimmer is heard telling the operator “I rear-ended the people in front of me,” after he allegedly crashed his Porsche Panamera into another vehicle.

LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL HERE

During the call, Lochte, 34, also says no one is injured, however, appears to retract his statement before ending his conversation the operator. According to the outlet, the driver of the vehicle Lochte hit was transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident came just hours after Lochte was involved in a hotel incident in Newport Beach, Calif. on Thursday morning in which he tried to kick down his hotel room door in a drunken rage. Lochte’s lawyer released a statement at the time revealing that the troubled swimmer had been battling alcohol addiction “for many years” and is entering treatment.

"Unfortunately it has become a destructive pattern for him," Lochte's lawyer told TMZ on Friday, adding that Lochte "has acknowledged that he needs professional assistance to overcome his problem and will be getting help immediately."

"Ryan knows that conquering this disease now is a must for him to avoid making future poor decisions, to be the best husband and father he can be, and if he wants to achieve his goal to return to dominance in the pool in his 5th Olympics in Tokyo in 2020," his lawyer concluded.

Per TMZ, Lochte was cited for “careless driving” and the police report makes no mention of alcohol being involved.

A rep for Lochte did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.