'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed seen amid mounting lawsuits

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was spotted outside a tattoo parlor in Arizona on Monday amid mounting lawsuits.

Following the sighting, reports had circulated claiming Gutierrez Reed was the receptionist at the tattoo parlor, but Fox News Digital can confirm that is incorrect. Gutierrez Reed's lawyer had no further comment on the armorer's current employment status when reached by Fox News Digital.

Earlier this month, Gutierrez Reed was named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' family. Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of "Rust" on Oct. 21.

Gutierrez Reed had worked as an armorer on the film and as an assistant prop manager, according to her lawyer Jason Bowles.

The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of Halyna's husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, names Alec Baldwin and others who "are responsible for the safety on the set" as well as "reckless behavior and cost-cutting" that led to the death of Hutchins, according to the Hutchins family's legal team.

Gutierrez Reed, assistant director David Halls, production companies and producers are also named in the lawsuit.

Matthew Hutchins' attorneys interviewed witnesses before filing and created a video compiling evidence for the wrongful death lawsuit.

In the video shared in the press conference, the Hutchins family's lawyers reiterated claims from crew members that the "Rust" set was unsafe.

The lawsuit claimed Baldwin and the "Rust" crew and cast committed "major breaches" of safety on the set.

The Hutchins family is suing for punitive damages, funeral and burial expenses, among other things to be determined at trial.

"Halyna Hutchins deserved to live, and the Defendants had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations," the lawsuit reads.

"This lawsuit seeks justice for the losses of her survivors and to hold responsible those who caused her tragic death."

This isn't the first time Gutierrez Reed has been spotted since the tragic death of Hutchins. She was spotted outside a home in Arizona in October, shortly after the shooting, by photographers for the Daily Mail.