Ruby Rose responds to ex Jessica Origliasso after she accused the actress of 'continued harassment': ‘Copy that’

Ruby Rose has responded to her ex, Jessica Origliasso, who recently accused the actress of "continued harassment."

On Saturday, Origliasso shared an Instagram photo of her kissing new girlfriend, Kai Carlton, to which Rose, 32, commented: "Congratulations! so happy for you both."

However, Origliasso, 33, did not seem happy with the "Batwoman" star's post.

“I have requested you not contact me for over 4months now," the Veronicas singer wrote.

She continued: "You have been given my grace of being ignored on every other private platform, so the fact that you continue to ignore this here publicly under the guise of wishing me well, is continued harassment.”

Following Origliasso's response, Rose said that was "news" to her.

"Copy that," she added. "Good vibes only."

A rep for Rose did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The former couple reportedly started dating in 2016. Per Us Weekly, they announced their split back in April.

"I’ve shared the past two years learning and sharing my life with an amazing human being,” Rose reportedly wrote on social media at the time.

“An experience for which I am very blessed," she continued. "Break ups are always incredibly hard on the people involved but I can only be grateful for the experiences shared.

"It’s with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago. We still love each other very much, and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate.”