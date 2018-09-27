Rosie O'Donnell calls Lindsey Graham a 'closeted idiot' over support of Brett Kavanaugh

Rosie O'Donnell has come under fire for a comment she made on social media regarding Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The liberal star lashed out at Graham over his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women.

"f-- u u closeted idiot - this is the patriarchy exposed - this is reality deal with it !!#NoKavanaughConfirmation #NotMyPresident," O'Donnell tweeted at Graham on Wednesday.

Fans immediately called out O'Donnell for using what they said was a gay slur.

"So angry. And did you just use being closeted as a slur? Kinda homophobic, Rosie." one user tweeted.

"I like you Rosie, but we could all do without the homophobic innuendo. It is beneath you. I don't think you are a homophobe but some of your comments suggest you may be one," another person wrote.

"I’ll abstain from the vulgar language that you’re so fond of. But you are the one who needs to deal with it. SO DEAL WITH IT!!!!" tweeted a user.

A rep for O'Donnell did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

This is not the first time a star has been accused of using a slur against Graham.

In January, comedian Chelsea Handler was slammed for tweeting a vulgar homophobic comment that implied Graham is a closeted gay man who is sucking up to President Trump instead of coming out.

“Holy, f--k f--k. I just [saw] the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday,” Handler tweeted earlier this year. “Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d--k sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”