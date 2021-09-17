Rose McGowan supports Nicki Minaj for standing up to 'powerful elite' amid White House drama

Rose McGowan is backing Nicki Minaj for defending herself against Biden officials, who dismissed her claim she was invited to the White House for a conversation about vaccine hesitancy.

Late Thursday, the actress-turned-activist took to Twitter to share her opinion on the matter and applauded the rapper for sticking up to the "powerful elite."

"I stand with Nicki Minaj & all who see what is happening. Both of us know the powerful elite & it's likely you do not," McGowan's social media post reads.

"If you are freaking out because she said something you don't believe, it's most likely because you are scared to examine the thought too closely. millionaires have become billionaires, billionaires are now trillionaires. think. question. just cos you want to believe what your cult leaders say, doesn't make it fact," McGowan concluded.

The former Charmed actress has been vocal about her own political views and how they've changed over the years. Earlier this week she joined Fox Nation for a special two-part episode of ‘Tucker Carlson Today’ where she discussed growing up inside of a self-described ‘cult,’ dropping out of school at age 13 to pursue a film career, and unveiling the truth about the Hollywood elite --- including disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Sitting down with Carlson, the actress dismissed the idea, though, that her willingness to stand up against corruption, fakeness, and the coordinated suppression of wrongdoing began at the moment the media found her of interest.

"I've been rattling their cages because I had to train people in the media to listen to me differently. Because if they just saw me as an actress, the first day, this would all not have worked. I had to set up a domino effect worldwide. I wanted to show people that if you fight and are strategic and very smart about it, you can cut off the head of rotten power, instead of just biting at the ankles with a picket sign."

Also this week, McGowan attended an event with California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder where she declared that she was no longer a Democrat .

Minaj entered the nationwide discussion on COVID-19 by sharing her reservations about the vaccine. Her comments prompted a group of her fans to launch a protest outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on Wednesday, with one outspoken supporter insisting, "We should all question this vaccine."

The demonstrators – who all wore masks and medical gloves – chanted, "Nicki Minaj told me the truth! Fauci lied to me!" according to footage taken by WGCL-TV .

She also made waves by telling fans that her cousin's friend in Trinidad experienced impotence and swollen testicles after receiving a coronavirus vaccine, a claim that numerous politicos and health officials dismissed.

Things took a turn when Minaj informed her millions of social media followers that she was asked to go to the White House to have a discussion about her hesitancy. However, the Biden administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit.

"Do y’all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the f---ing White House? Like what? Do you guys see what is happening right now?" Minaj said in a 14-minute video post on Instagram.

She claimed her manager and publicist were on a call with the White House in which administration officials said, "We’d like to offer Nicki an invitation to come to the White House to speak with" Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

She said she told White House officials she would rather not travel and suggested some kind of either public or private "live" video on social media.

The White House was open to doing a "live" session, she said, but never took a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. off the table.

The rapper has gained support on social media following the debacle, with rapper Lil Wayne's music label, Young Money Entertainment, also declaring on social media, "We gonna stand with @nickiminaj through it all."

