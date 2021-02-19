Rose McGowan reveals she's a permanent resident of Mexico

Rose McGowan has left the United States and is currently living in Mexico.

"I just got my permanent residency card from Mexico, and I’m so grateful to have it. This is a really healing land here and it is truly magical," she announced in an interview on the "The Dab Roast."

The 47-year-old actress has been living in Mexico for almost a year. Back in early 2020, right after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, she headed south.

"I’m in a place called Coba (on the Yucatan peninsula). I knew (COVID-19) was going to get really bad in America and I had a moment to figure out where I wanted to be. My lease was up in New York so I came here to Mexico where I’m living for a third of the price," she explained on social media at the time. "It’s beautiful here."

Since moving, she's also found love. McGowan told Extra in October that she met a man named Ivan and they've been living together.

"His name is Ivan and he is from Northern Mexico… He's just a beautiful human, a good man, and age-appropriate. He's 41, so handsome. He looks to me kind of like a Latin movie star from the '40s, but he's so humble, just an honorable human, really supportive of me. And one of the greatest things… he does not know a lot about my weird world," the "Charmed" star told the outlet.

"We live together," she added. "It's been six months now; brought me so much happiness."

Recently, McGowan expressed her support for Evan Rachel Wood after Wood accused Marilyn Manson, real name Brian Warner, of abuse during their relationship.

"I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward," McGowan, who was previously engaged to Manson for two years before they called it quits in 2001, tweeted.

She continued: "It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin."

Wood claimed Manson "brainwashed and manipulated" her "into submission." After Wood shared her own accusations, at least four other women posted their own allegations against Manson in a show of solidarity, Vanity Fair reported. The women claimed they have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation."

Manson has since denied all allegations of abuse.

