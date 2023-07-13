Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Rosanna Arquette involved in Malibu crash, drove through busy shopping area

Actor Rosanna Arquette was transported to a local hospital following car collision

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Rosanna Arquette drove through the Point Dume Village Tuesday in Malibu, California, according to the sheriff's department.

The 63-year-old actress was transported to a local hospital on precautionary measures, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"It appeared that she had possibly lost control of her vehicle," Malibu/Lost Hill's sheriffs Deputy Navarro said.

Rosanna Arquette walks red carpet wearing sparkling jacket and necklace

Rosanna Arquette did not appear to be injured after driving through a Malibu shopping center Tuesday. (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Arquette's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

