Rosanna Arquette involved in Malibu crash, drove through busy shopping area

Rosanna Arquette drove through the Point Dume Village Tuesday in Malibu, California, according to the sheriff's department.

The 63-year-old actress was transported to a local hospital on precautionary measures, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"It appeared that she had possibly lost control of her vehicle," Malibu/Lost Hill's sheriffs Deputy Navarro said.

Arquette's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.