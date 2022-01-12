Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ronnie Spector: Celebrities react to '60s icon's death

Stevie Van Zandt, Brian Wilson and more paid their respects online

By Nate Day | Fox News
Ronnie Spector is known for being one of modern pop's formative voices, so it's no wonder that her death at age 78 on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the showbiz industry.

Some of Spector's biggest hits like "Be My Baby" are still widely known and recognized for their impact on music history.

The star died on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said.

"Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude," a statement from the family read.

'60S ICON RONNIE SPECTOR DEAD AT 78

    Ronnie Spector, known for her 1960s hits, has died at the age of 78. (Photo by Tom Sheehan/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images)

    She was best known as one of the Ronnettes alongside her sister Estelle and cousin Nedra. (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)

    The group is responsible for hits like ‘Be My Baby,’ ‘Walking in the Rain’ and more. (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)

"Daily or weekly. Apparently we just lose legend daily or weekly, now," said actress Yvette Nicole Brown on Twitter in reaction to the news.

ZENDAYA IN TALKS TO PORTRAY SINGER RONNIE SPECTOR IN UPCOMING BIOPIC

"RIP Ronnie Spector. It was an honor to Produce her and encourage her to get back on stage where she remained for the next 45 years," said Stevie Van Zandt. "Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us at a very precarious time (thanks to Steve Popovich). Condolences to her husband and family."

"I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say," Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson shared. "I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend. This just breaks my heart. Ronnie’s music and spirit will live forever. Love & Mercy, Brian."

"Oh No!" wrote Patricia Arquette. "Ronnie Spector, Girl Group Icon and Leader of the Ronettes, Dies at 78."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

