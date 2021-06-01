Romy Walthall, ‘Face/Off' and ‘House of Usher’ actress, dead at 57

Actress Romy Walthall, best known for her roles in "Face/Off" and "The House Of Usher," died May 19 in Los Angeles from cardiac arrest. She was 57.

The star’s death was confirmed by her son Morgan Kantz, Variety reported.

ARLENE GOLONKA, ‘MAYBERRY R.F.D.’ ACTRESS, DEAD AT 85

Often known by her stage name Romy Windsor, Walthall is perhaps most famous for starring in the cult horror flicks "The Howling IV: The Original Nightmare" in 1988 and 1989’s "The House of Usher" opposite film icons Oliver Reed and Donald Pleasence. The former Ford model also played the neurotic secretary for John Travolta’s Sean Archer in the 1997 thriller "Face/Off."

Along with her movie roles, the Texas native appeared in several seminal TV shows of the ’80s and ’90s, including "T.J. Hooker," "Moonlighting," "Quantum Leap," "Matlock," "L.A. Law," "Diagnosis: Murder" and "The X-Files."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Walthall’s final on-screen role came in 2011 in a flick called "0s & 1s," in which she played a supporting role alongside her son Morgan Kantz, who starred in the film.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.