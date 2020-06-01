Robert Patrick denounces 'angry mobs' who are destroying people's businesses

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Robert Patrick took to Twitter to speak out against the riots across the country that were sparked by protests over the death of George Floyd after he was handcuffed and pinned down by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

The actor, best known for his work in “Terminator 2” and “True Blood,” joined many celebrities in taking to social media to share their outrage over the death of Floyd and the subsequent violence it sparked across many cities in the United States as some peaceful protests turned to community vandalism.

“Prayers for America this morning,” the actor wrote Sunday. “George Floyd’s murder is a horrible tragedy committed by a bad cop. His death is not honoured by this rioting and looting. We must come together as a nation. In the words of the late Rodney King ‘Can’t we all just get along?’”

Later, the actor specifically called out people who have turned to rioting during this time, writing: “As a business owner my sympathy is not with rioters, but the innocent people who have invested their life’s earnings into their businesss [sic] only to see them destroyed by angry mobs!”

According to his bio on Twitter, Patrick, an avid motorcycle rider, is the co-owner of Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita.

Across the country, people have been protesting against police brutality, specifically against the black community, in the wake of a shocking video that shows Floyd being taken into custody by an officer who places his knee on his neck. In the footage, Floyd, 46, shouts “I cannot breathe” and “Don’t kill me,” before losing consciousness. He was later pronounced dead.



Officer Derek Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in his death.

The incident originally sparked peaceful protests, but many have turned violent amid clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement. Curfews have been implemented in cities throughout the U.S, with the National Guard being called in amid fires, vandalism and looting.