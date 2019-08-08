Robert De Niro blasts 'fool' Cesar Sayoc over 20-year sentence for 'MAGA bombs'

Actor Robert De Niro sounded off on the sentencing of “MAGA bomber” Cesar Sayoc outside a Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday.

Sayoc pleaded guilty to sending 16 rudimentary bombs to targets including Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, several Democratic members of Congress, former President Barack Obama, billionaire George Soros and De Niro himself. Devices were also mailed to CNN offices in New York and Atlanta, with former Obama administration intelligence bosses as the intended recipients.

ROBERT DE NIRO PENS ESSAY CRITIQUING MUELLER'S ACTING ABILITIES DURING TESTIMONY, PROMPTS MIXED REACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

“I hope people realize, this fool, he’s a danger,” De Niro told reporters on Wednesday (via The New York Post).

Prosecutors had called for a life prison sentence for Sayoc, saying the sentence is “necessary and appropriate.” Sayoc’s lawyers had argued that a decade in prison was enough. Sayoc ultimately received 20 years behind bars for his actions.

ROBERT DE NIRO CALLS TRUMP ‘WANNABE GANGSTER’: ‘THIS GUY HAS PROVEN HIMSELF TO BE A TOTAL LOSER’

De Niro seems to take issue with the 20-year sentence being lighter than what prosecutors were hoping for. The one-time pizza delivery man faced a mandatory decade in prison after pleading guilty to explosives charges on March 22 for mailing 16 inoperative pipe bombs days before the midterm elections last fall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

De Niro made his comments outside a Manhattan civil court where he appeared as part of his divorce proceedings from wife of more than 20 years, Grace Hightower. According to The Post, the actor is arguing that his 2004 prenup covers Hightower with a reported $6 million apartment, $500,000 cash and $1 million a year in alimony. However, she allegedly argues she is entitled to half his half-billion-dollar fortune.