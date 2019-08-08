Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Robert De Niro blasts 'fool' Cesar Sayoc over 20-year sentence for 'MAGA bombs'

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Robert De Niro had freak-out outside courthouse after divorce proceedingsVideo

Robert De Niro had freak-out outside courthouse after divorce proceedings

Robert De Niro had a meltdown outside of a Manhattan courthouse after a day of divorce proceedings.

Actor Robert De Niro sounded off on the sentencing of “MAGA bomber” Cesar Sayoc outside a Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday.

Sayoc pleaded guilty to sending 16 rudimentary bombs to targets including Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, several Democratic members of Congress, former President Barack Obama, billionaire George Soros and De Niro himself. Devices were also mailed to CNN offices in New York and Atlanta, with former Obama administration intelligence bosses as the intended recipients.

ROBERT DE NIRO PENS ESSAY CRITIQUING MUELLER'S ACTING ABILITIES DURING TESTIMONY, PROMPTS MIXED REACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

“I hope people realize, this fool, he’s a danger,” De Niro told reporters on Wednesday (via The New York Post).

Prosecutors had called for a life prison sentence for Sayoc, saying the sentence is “necessary and appropriate.” Sayoc’s lawyers had argued that a decade in prison was enough. Sayoc ultimately received 20 years behind bars for his actions.

In this undated photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's office, Cesar Sayoc is seen in a booking photo, in Miami. Federal authorities took Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., into custody Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages, the FBI and Justice Department said. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

In this undated photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's office, Cesar Sayoc is seen in a booking photo, in Miami. Federal authorities took Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., into custody Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages, the FBI and Justice Department said. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ROBERT DE NIRO CALLS TRUMP ‘WANNABE GANGSTER’: ‘THIS GUY HAS PROVEN HIMSELF TO BE A TOTAL LOSER’

De Niro seems to take issue with the 20-year sentence being lighter than what prosecutors were hoping for. The one-time pizza delivery man faced a mandatory decade in prison after pleading guilty to explosives charges on March 22 for mailing 16 inoperative pipe bombs days before the midterm elections last fall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

De Niro made his comments outside a Manhattan civil court where he appeared as part of his divorce proceedings from wife of more than 20 years, Grace Hightower. According to The Post, the actor is arguing that his 2004 prenup covers Hightower with a reported $6 million apartment, $500,000 cash and $1 million a year in alimony. However, she allegedly argues she is entitled to half his half-billion-dollar fortune.