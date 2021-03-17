Rob Lowe shares throwback photo in honor of 57th birthday: ‘I am a grateful man’

Rob Lowe is celebrating his birthday with a trip down memory lane.

The actor, who turned 57 on Wednesday, celebrated his special day by sharing a side-by-side photo to Instagram featuring a current photo of himself, and a throwback picture from his days as a teen heartthrob.

"18th birthday on the set of The Outsiders," he wrote, indicating when the throwback image was from. "57th on the set of 911 Lonestar. In between have been amazing gifts professionally and personally."

Lowe starred as Sodapop Curtis in "The Outsiders" in 1983 and the movie has remained one of his best-known roles.

These days, he’s starring in the Ryan Murphy-produced "9-1-1: Lone Star" as firefighter Owen Strand. The show is a spin-off of Fox’s popular "9-1-1."

In his Instagram caption, Lowe added: "I am a grateful man. Thank you for the birthday wishes. Means a lot. Love you all!"

Fans wished the star a happy birthday in the comments of the post.

"Happiest of birthdays!" one person wrote. "More handsome at 57 than at 18 even!!!!"

"Happy birthday!! I love all of your work so much and hope you have an amazing day today!" said another. "Treat yourself today and have all of the ice cream that you would like!"

A third added: "The Outsiders is one of my ALL TIME FAVORITE movies! Happy birthday, have an awesome day!"