Rob Lowe Considering Career in Politics, Challenges Donald Trump to Pony Up for Haiti

Rob Lowe may have played a civil servant on television, but the ‘80s heartthrob isn’t exactly itching to get into politics.

“When I see the discourse (in national politics), I definitely think it’s better to play politicians than actually be them,” Lowe confessed on Monday morning’s edition of FOX & Friends. “I love public service, I really do. At a certain point in my life, when I’m sort of done with acting, and done with books and done with the things that I’m very much engaged with now, I’d like to serve in some way, but I don’t know if it’ll be politics.

The former “West Wing” star declined to align himself with either Democrats or Republicans, telling the morning hosts, “(I) may be able to get more done in – for lack of a better word – the private sector. But I’m a true centrist.”

Lowe also exclusively revealed his participation in the new initiative with Habitat for Humanity and Valspar Paint, Hands for Habitat.

“The goal is to build 50,000 homes for people who are still suffering in Haiti,” Lowe explained. “And as a way to kick that off today, we’re doing an online auction of some very cool artwork.”

The handsome actor made his mark on an acid green canvas with his handprints and signature, which will be auctioned on Valspar Paint’s Facebook page.Other celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres and Kid Rock, also contributed their handprints and signatures to the cause.

Lowe even challenged FOX & Friends superfan Donald Trump to bid on his artwork. “Donald, I expect you to buy on the Valspar Facebook page my handprints for a fortune!”