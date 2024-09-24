Ringo Starr, 84, cancels last two shows of tour after coming 'down with a cold'

Ringo Starr's band announced Tuesday it had canceled the final two shows of its North American tour after Ringo came down with a cold.

"Today Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announced that unfortunately they have to cancel their upcoming last two shows including tonight’s performance at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, PA and tomorrow at Radio City Music Hall in New York City due to illness," an announcement posted on his Instagram said.

"Ringo has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest."

The shows were scheduled for Tuesday at The Mann and Wednesday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

RINGO STARR ON THE BEATLES' RAPID RISE TO FAME: ‘WE ALL WENT MAD AT DIFFERENT TIMES’

It said ticket holders would be automatically refunded or should contact their point of purchase to get their money back.

"As always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon," the announcement added.

The post was flooded with well wishes from fans.

"I’m sad we don’t get to see him tonight, but first and foremost, we just want him to be healthy and happy! Get well soon, Ringo!" one person wrote.

Around the time of his birthday in July, Starr told Fox News Digital he felt "fit as a fiddle and doing good."

"I work out nearly every day," the 84-year-old added.

Starr and Paul McCartney, 82, are the only two living members of the Beatles after John Lennon was assassinated in 1980 and George Harrison died of cancer in 2001.

Starr and his All Starr Band launched a fall tour Sept. 7 in Omaha, Nebraska. The 12-date tour would have finished in New York Wednesday.

Starr also released a new EP, "Crooked Boy," in April.

The band’s last two shows were Uncasville, Connecticut, and Niagara Falls, Ontario.

"Thanks for the great night Mohegan Sun Arena," the band wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the Connecticut show. "What a great night like one big get together with the audience and the band love it peace and love."

Last Wednesday, Ringo posted a video showing audiences from recent shows.

"Just want to thank all the great audiences so far - I love you all," Ringo wrote on Instagram. "Peace & love from Ringo and the boys."