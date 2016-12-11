Ricky Martin to Open Children's Center to Help Fight Human Trafficking in Puerto Rico

Ricky Martin is expanding his philanthropy projects and opening up a new Prevention Center for kids with his organization "The Children's Foundation."

The new facility is set to open early next year in Loiza, Puerto Rico according to the Latin American Herald Tribune.

Martin's news comes days after he held a fund-raising golf tournament with his non profit for the new children's center which aims to fight human trafficking, especially that of kids in the island. The gathering was held at the Trump International Golf Resort in the east coast of Puerto Rico known as Rio Grande.

He also reinforced his plans of opening more centers in various countries.

“This is just the start of a project that is going to spread across the rest of the island and on to the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Latin America,” The Latin American Herald Tribune quoted Martin saying at his fundraiser.

The official name of the establishment will be "The Ricky Martin Foundation Child Development and Prevention Center." It will be partnering with SER-- a non profit in Puerto Rico known as "the Our School and Community Initiative."

Toddlers to high school students will be cared for in the institution, which as the Tribune reports will have a budget of $4 million, 10 classrooms, a library as well as a recreation area.

“We need to and we want to make a difference for the children and young people of Loiza. We will be there to give them support and the tools they need to guarantee them a better future,” said Martin who also highlighted the center will highlight values such as music, sports, meditation, health and the arts.

You can reach Alexandra Gratereaux at: Alexandra.Gratereaux@foxnewslatino.com

or via Twitter: @GalexLatino

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino