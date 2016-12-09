Ricky Martin Busts Peeping Tom Fans Hiding in Hotel Air Conditioner

Ricky Martin was surprised by some curious fans.

The Puerto Rican singer told the British TV series “This Morning” how he caught a few of his fans hiding inside the air conditioning ventilators. He was strolling in his birthday suit in his room, when he heard a strange noise and realized he wasn’t alone, El Nuevo Dia is reporting.

“[I was] walking naked in my room when I heard this [noise],” Ricky Martin said. “I told myself ‘someone is in this room.’”

Shocked, Martin put on some clothes quickly. Nevertheless, after we was no longer startled he went on to sign autographs and snap photos with the peeping tom bunch.

“I had to take a photo with them,” said Martin.

