Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais set to return as host for fifth time

Ricky Gervais is back.

The comedian is returning as host of the Golden Globes for the fifth time.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Gervais said in a statement.

HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said, “When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected. We’re excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!”

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg debuted as co-hosts of the 2019 Globes. The NBC telecast averaged 18.6 million viewers in live-plus-same-day Nielsens, delivering the biggest audience for a primetime telecast, excluding news and sports, in 10 months, since the prior March’s Oscars, according to the HFPA.

Gervais hosted the Globes in 2010-12 and returned in 2016.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy. “It always makes for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

The 77th annual Golden Globes air live on NBC on Jan. 5 from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Awards are handed out in 25 categories, with 14 for film and 11 for television.