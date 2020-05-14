Ricky Gervais pokes fun at people getting toilet paper over alcohol: 'Get the wine stocked'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ricky Gervais is keeping himself entertained while in the coronavirus quarantine.

Like many others, the 58-year-old funnyman has been trying to keep himself occupied while stuck at home and has been utilizing his essentials -- wine and beer -- to enjoy himself.

"The first thing I did in the lockdown was go down to the wine cellar and we were fine for six months," the comedian told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Thursday. "I saw all these people panic-buying toilet rolls?! I’d hand over my last toilet roll for a bottle of wine. I’d use books, honestly! I can’t believe people were going with toilet rolls."

He added: "Get the beer, mate, get the wine stocked!"

Of course, booze isn't the only thing Gervais has been consuming, as he told the outlet that he's enjoyed healthier meals as well.

"[I've been eating] pasta with vegan meatballs. We have tofu stir fry with noodles. Vegan lasagna. Basically everything that was fattening but with meat substitute," he revealed. "I’ve been snacking less because I’m worried about not doing as much exercise. As it turns out, I’m probably doing slightly more exercise because I’m panicked about not doing enough exercise so I’m doing more exercise."

In fact, even though he's stocked up on wine, Gervais said he's been indulging less than usual.

"I’m eating better, I’m drinking slightly less because I’m going to bed earlier and I’m getting up early," he noted. "If anything, this improves my lifestyle."

Gervais said that life hasn't changed much for him since the lockdown began. He's just been writing the third season of his Netflix show "After Life" from home rather than in an office.

"That’s much worse for my girlfriend than me because she’s a novelist and she usually has the house to herself for a few hours," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter. "But now it’s like she’s got a toddler at home who wants to keep making her play badminton and table tennis. And I keep hearing this, 'OK, shush, let me just finish this sentence, I’ll play with you in a minute.'"

He also noted that while spending time at home feels like retirement, he's "still producing as much work" as before the pandemic.

"You realize how little work you do when you’re still doing as much in the lockdown," Gervais said. "I’ve probably done twice as many interviews for 'After Life' than I usually do because they’re on Zoom and I don’t have to get dressed or go to a studio. I'm lucky that I delivered 'After Life' about a week before lockdown."

In recent weeks, it's been common to see celebrities in video chat interviews donning loungewear rather than the full getups they often wear when on television. For Gervais, however, not much has changed in that department either.

"I always went to work in sweatpants, so it’s literally made no difference to me. What’s interesting is I haven’t been in the car for four weeks," he told the outlet. "That is definitely the biggest change in my life. I haven’t done anything different except get my hair cut and I did that myself in the mirror. I’ve done that twice so far. The back must be awful but I can’t see that, so I don’t care."

Of course, the comedian is looking forward to life getting back to normal again so he can dive into some new activities.

"...I want to pop around the shops. I’ve never done that but I want to. I want to sit outside cafes, which I didn’t do," he noted. "Maybe I’ll have a soiree again. We usually have one a year and maybe I’ll have an extra one this year just to meet up with our closest friends."