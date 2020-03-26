Rob Reiner accuses Donald Trump of causing people in New York to die amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rob Reiner took to Twitter to accuse President Donald Trump of causing people in New York to die amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor and director is rarely shy about posting his political opinions on social media. He’s previously criticized Trump, his administration and his followers throughout the president’s term in office. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to lambaste Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in New York.

“There’s no other way to put this: Donald Trump is causing people in NY to DIE,” Reiner wrote.

The declarative tweet was then retweeted by fellow Hollywood Trump critic, Cher.

On Thursday, Reiner followed up with a message of support for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as well as the frontline healthcare workers battling the virus. In it, he predicted that Trump would attempt to take credit for their hard work once the pandemic is all over.

“Important to remember: One day this crisis will be behind us. Gov. Cuomo, other responsible leaders, heroic health care workers & vigilant citizens will be the victors. This Egocentric Lying President who spreads disinformation will try to take credit. Don’t let him,” Reiner wrote.

This isn’t the first time that the outspoken 73-year-old director criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Reiner previously called for Trump’s removal from office over his handling of the situation at the onset of the outbreak.

“We will get through this. But unfortunately not with the help of this President,” Reiner wrote. “First he must be removed from the public square to let competent experts take over, then he must be removed from office to allow US to heal.”

The president has faced harsh rebukes from his detractors both in Hollywood and in politics for seemingly downplaying the severity of the crisis and not equipping the country with adequate leadership or resources to combat the growing threat the virus poses.

New York is currently fighting 25,665 cases of COVID-19, which is 10 times the problem California and Washington state have.

Cuomo is calling for hospitals across the state to increase their capacity by 50 to 100 percent, citing projections showing that 140,000 beds may be needed to treat patients that could contract the sickness -- an increase from a previous projection of 110,000. The state currently has around 53,000 beds, according to Cuomo.