Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon was arguably America's favorite sweetheart for years, take a look into her career

Witherspoon is widely known for playing Elle Woods in 'Legally Blonde'

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Jason London, actress Reese Witherspoon and actress Tess Harper at the "The Man in the Moon" premiere
    Image 1 of 14

    Reese Witherspoon's first big movie role was in the 1991 movie "The Man in the Moon." (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Reese Witherspoon at after party for "Freeway" movie
    Image 2 of 14

    In 1996, Reese Witherspoon played Vanessa Lutz in the movie "Freeway." (Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

  • Reese Witherspoon in the movie "Election"
    Image 3 of 14

    "Election" is a 1999 comedy starring Reese Witherspoon. (CBS via Getty Images)

  • Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe in "Cruel Intentions"
    Image 4 of 14

    After initially meeting at Reese Witherspoon's birthday party in 1997, she and Ryan Phillippe went on to star in the 1999 movie "Cruel Intentions." The pair were married in June 1999 and share two children. Their relationship ultimately ended in divorce. (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

  • Reese Witherspoon on set of "Legally Blonde"
    Image 5 of 14

    Playing Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" is the role that Reese Witherspoon is still widely known for today. (Tracy Bennett/MGM Pictures)

  • Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon at a premiere for "Walk the Line"
    Image 6 of 14

    In 2005, Reese Witherspoon played June Carter Cash, singer, songwriter and the wife of Johnny Cash (played by Joaquin Phoenix) in the movie about the country music legend. This role earned her an Oscar for best actress. (J. Vespa/WireImage for 20th Century Fox Studios)

  • Reese Witherspoon at premiere of "Four Christmases"
    Image 7 of 14

    Reese Witherspoon was in the holiday film "Four Christmases" in 2008 with Vince Vaughn. (Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

  • Owen Wilson, Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn at the "How Do You Know" premiere
    Image 8 of 14

    Reese Witherspoon joined a cast of actors including Owen Wilson, Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn for the 2010 comedy "How Do You Know."  (Lester Cohen/WireImage)

  • Reese Witherspoon with daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and son Deacon Phillippe at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Induction Ceremony
    Image 9 of 14

    Reese Witherspoon joined the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2010. Her children Ava and Deacon Phillippe joined her at the ceremony. (Barry King/FilmMagic)

  • Journalist Joe Neumaier, actress Reese Witherspoon, author Cheryl Strayed, actress Laura Dern and producer Bruna Papandrea on stage speaking about "Wild"
    Image 10 of 14

    Reese Witherspoon produced and starred in the 2014 movie "Wild." (Brent N. Clarke/WireImage)

  • The cast of "Big Little Lies" with Emmy Awards
    Image 11 of 14

    "Big Little Lies" won an Emmy for outstanding limited series in 2017. ( Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

  • Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon during "Little Fires Everywhere" set visit
    Image 12 of 14

    Reese Witherspoon starred in the limited series "Little Fires Everywhere" in 2020 with Kerry Washington. (V E Anderson/WireImage)

  • Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth
    Image 13 of 14

    Reese Witherspoon's second marriage was to Jim Toth. The two were married from 2011 until 2023. They share a son, Tennessee Toth. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Landmark Vineyards)

  • Reese Witherspoon on set of "The Morning Show"
    Image 14 of 14

    Reese Witherspoon started acting in "The Morning Show" in 2019 with Jennifer Aniston. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Reese Witherspoon was born on March 22, 1976, in New Orleans to parents Betty and John Witherspoon. Witherspoon started modeling at an early age and earned her first major role in "The Man in the Moon" in 1991. After this, she landed roles in "Jack the Bear" and "A Far Off Place" in 1993. 

Witherspoon put her acting on hold for a short time in hopes of earning a degree from Stanford, but she was unable to finish due to her busy career. 

In 1996, Witherspoon starred in both "Fear" and "Freeway." In 1999, Witherspoon starred in "Election" and "Cruel Intentions," a movie she was in alongside Ryan Phillippe. She went on to marry Phillippe the year the movie released. They share two children, Ava and Deacon. Witherspoon and Phillippe got divorced in 2006. She later married Jim Toth in 2011. The two share their son, Tennessee. Witherspoon and Toth got divorced in 2023. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

It was 2001 when Witherspoon had her breakout role as Elle Woods in the comedy "Legally Blonde." A sequel to the original film came out a couple of years later in 2003. 

Witherspoon starred in the popular movie "Sweet Home Alabama" in 2002, and earned herself the best actress Oscar for playing June Carter Cash in the movie based on the life of Johnny Cash, "Walk the Line." 

In December 2010, Witherspoon joined the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2014, she produced and starred in "Gone Girl" and "Wild." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Witherspoon is no stranger to the big screen, or the small one. In 2017, she found success in television with the show "Big Little Lies," which won an Emmy for outstanding limited series. She then was on the show "Little Fires Everywhere" and "The Morning Show." 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending